Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $9.96 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

FI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.34. 1,579,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,582. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

