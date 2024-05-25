Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Health Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.3 %

UHS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.37. 588,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

