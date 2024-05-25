Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 87,988 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,988 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,000. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

