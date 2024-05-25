Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,711 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 2,016,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

