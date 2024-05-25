Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Upgraded to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTR. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ INTR opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $9,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

