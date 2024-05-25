Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $153.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.