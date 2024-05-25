InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 84 ($1.07) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.63) to GBX 6,100 ($77.53) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.26) to GBX 7,400 ($94.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,362.33 ($68.15).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

IHG opened at GBX 7,936 ($100.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,184 ($65.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,953.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,479.49.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

