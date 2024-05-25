International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 4,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

International Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

