International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 4,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
International Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
