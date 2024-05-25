Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $770.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $760.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $679.41.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $55.27 on Friday, hitting $606.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.59 and a 200-day moving average of $620.68. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

