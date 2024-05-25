Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 149,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.
