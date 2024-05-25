Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Price Performance

ITIC traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $127.71 and a 52-week high of $171.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Title by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

