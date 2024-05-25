Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 460,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,542. Invivyd has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invivyd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invivyd by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

