iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,779 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $138,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.51. 1,380,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,009. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.