iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.67. 1,594,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,269. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

