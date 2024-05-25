iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,469,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. 3,239,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577,765. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.