iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,584.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,451 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 211,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,936,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 376,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,789,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

