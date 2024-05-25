iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,584.4% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 88,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.82. 1,874,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

