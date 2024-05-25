iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 452.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,581 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,846. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.