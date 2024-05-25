iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 17,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 448,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

