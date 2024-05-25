iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1,122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 728,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

