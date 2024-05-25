iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.