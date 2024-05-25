iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.64. 46,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

