James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.66

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.66 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 308.55 ($3.92). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.86), with a volume of 23,417 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSJ

James Fisher and Sons Stock Performance

About James Fisher and Sons

The company has a market capitalization of £153.69 million, a PE ratio of -301.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.