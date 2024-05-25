Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLAFree Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.88% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $48.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 186,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,889. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1988 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

