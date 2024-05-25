Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of GOGL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

