Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $140,033.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,923.18 or 0.99980609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00109684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00116957 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,671.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

