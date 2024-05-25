JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

FROG stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,455 shares of company stock worth $8,282,794. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $16,661,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

