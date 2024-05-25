JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $39.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. Workday has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Workday by 83.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,906,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

