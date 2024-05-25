John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.54. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 37,351 shares.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

