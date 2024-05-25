John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.08

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as high as $10.54. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 37,351 shares.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.