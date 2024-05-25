Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,416,000 after purchasing an additional 99,955 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 122,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,129,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.85.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

