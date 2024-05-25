Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. 4,455,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,875. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

