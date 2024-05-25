Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

