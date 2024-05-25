Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.68. 1,250,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

