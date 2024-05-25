Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $489.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

