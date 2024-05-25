Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $53.31 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 843.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,636 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $53,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 794,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

