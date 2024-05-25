Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $756,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. 8,929,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,992,201. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

