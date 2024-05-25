Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,164,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,494,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 586,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. 999,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

