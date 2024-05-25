Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,407.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,324.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,200.72. The firm has a market cap of $652.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $690.77 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

