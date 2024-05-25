Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 363,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

BATS JCPB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 249,631 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

