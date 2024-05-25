Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 74,838 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8,973.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.