Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $92.88. 3,715,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,271. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
