Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 228,750 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 228,750 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 340,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

