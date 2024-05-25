Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,985 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 102,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 40,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.75. 6,937,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

