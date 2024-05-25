Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,638 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,643. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.06 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.