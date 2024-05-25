Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,188. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

