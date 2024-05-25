Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes $19.64 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,299,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 1,234,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.71%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

