JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on M. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,581.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.