JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.53). 263,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 336,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.52).

JPMorgan Japanese Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 523.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 505.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £752.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,517.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

About JPMorgan Japanese

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

