JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $299.73

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.73 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.04). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.00), with a volume of 206,393 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £245.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,968.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

