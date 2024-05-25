Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

